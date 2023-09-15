'He was relentless': How Stillwater's Holden Thompson returned to form after ACL injury

NORMAN — The last 12 months were a whirlwind for Stillwater senior running back Holden Thompson.

During that taxing time, the Pioneers' lead back had a strict mindset lodged in the back of his head that kept him going despite a devastating injury.

"Just persevere," Thompson said following Stillwater's 28-6 win over Norman on Thursday. "I always told myself to just keep going and grind it out so I could get back on the field and battle with my brothers."

Now healthy, Thompson is putting up big numbers.

His 247-yard, three-touchdown rushing performance was the highlight of the night in Stillwater's first victory of the season. The Pioneers' coaching staff leaned on Thompson heavily, carrying the ball 30 times.

Stillwater’s Holden Thompson (5) runs the ball during a high school football game between Stillwater High School and Norman High School in Norman, Okla., on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Last August, Thompson tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and missed the entire regular season. It was a huge blow after he rushed for 1,101 yards and 15 touchdowns as a sophomore.

However, the Pioneers still had a historic season. They finished 14-0 and won the Class 6A-II state championship, a first football title since 1967. Thompson miraculously was able to return and suit up during the postseason.

"I rehabbed like crazy and was able to come back and help the team in just four months last year," said Thompson. "I was in the weight room almost every day the whole entire time I was sitting out. It was tough for sure, but I just kept going and prepared myself for this season. Now that I'm healthy, I've got to be dominant as much as I can."

This doesn't come as a surprise. Stillwater first-year head coach Chad Cawood relied on Thompson deliberately in the Pioneers' first two losses. Thompson racked up 280 yards and three touchdowns despite dropping games to Yukon and Greenwood (Arkansas).

"We've always believed in that kid," Cawood said. "To see Holden attack an injury and come back the way he did was relentless. He pushes himself nonstop whenever he steps foot in a weight room and you can see that energy rub off on his teammates positively in their attitude and approach. If he keeps up this tear he's on right now, he's on pace to have a really, really big year."

Stillwater’s Heston Thompson (15) runs the ball during a high school football game between Stillwater High School and Norman High School in Norman, Okla., on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Throughout the time rehabbing his knee injury, Thompson had a huge support system encouraging and motivating him that he'd get back to his old self and dominate like he once did. Coaches, teammates, parents and fans constantly poured belief into Thompson.

In that time, one particular person's day-to-day support held more weight than the others — Holden's twin brother, Heston.

"I was with him every day, telling him to keep pushing through the adversity so it would all be worth it when he has games like tonight," said Heston, a wide receiver. "He made me really proud this past year and it's great to see him back playing at the level we all know he can. I can't wait to see what we do together this year."

Heston had a commanding campaign during Holden's absence. He was one of the most dominant wideouts in the state, catching 78 passes for 1,108 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Thompson had six catches for 102 yards while also catching a 30-yard touchdown pass from Pioneers quarterback Chance Acord in the win over Norman on Thursday.

"I've had the pleasure of watching those guys and their growth for four years now," said Cawood, who was the offensive coordinator until this season.

"The best part about coaching them is that they're two of the hardest workers we have. It's truly special when you have two guys that when they touch the ball, there's always a chance they can go score. When you have players like them, you always know you have a shot at winning."

