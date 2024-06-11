Relentless leader: Hakan Calhanoglu's season

The guiding star around which the team's rhythms find harmony and effectiveness. Hakan Calhanoglu was undoubtedly one of Inter's technical leaders. The Turkish midfielder took the reins of the team, leading them to the conquest of the Scudetto.

The role of the Nerazzurri's number 20 was instrumental in leading his teammates, guiding them in the right direction both when everything was going perfectly and in the most difficult moments. And not only that. For Calhanoglu, this has also been an extraordinary season in terms of scoring. He scored 13 goals in the league, where he stood out from the penalty spot, relentlessly setting a personal record of 15 consecutive goals in Serie A from the penalty spot.

This is yet another confirmation of a player who makes quality his mantra. Charisma and personality, a decisive and dominant player. Undoubtedly, last season was a perfect one for the Turkish player, in which he reached 100 appearances with Inter and contributed to the conquest of the prestigious Second Star. Finally, the Turkish midfielder was recognised as the best midfielder of the Serie A 2023/24 season.