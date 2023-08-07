‘Relentless effort’ is the focus for Kevin Steele and the Alabama defense

On Sunday, Alabama held its annual Media Day from the Mal Moore Athletic Facility where head coach Nick Saban, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele each took turns in speaking to members of the media.

Coach Steele is a veteran coach in college football who is one of the most well-respected defensive coordinators in the country. Steele’s experience with Coach Saban and Alabama has made his move back to Tuscaloosa seamless.

In his opening remarks to the media on Sunday, Steele laid out the focus that he was trying to hammer home to the defensive players this fall.

“We’re focusing very hard on relentless effort, physical and mental toughness, do your job mentality, and they’re very coachable to that, which is positive.”

Under the leadership of Pete Golding, who is now the DC at Ole Miss, the Crimson Tide defense seemed to lose some of its mental and physical toughness. That is by no means a shot a Golding, he simply had a different style of coaching.

Steele is more of a throwback coordinator who demands effort and toughness more than the execution of X’s and O’s. Steele understands that if players get the effort part right, the execution of the scheme will come a lot easier.

Having Steele back in Tuscaloosa to lead the Alabama defense should have Tide fans excited about the possibility of the return of elite defensive play for the Crimson Tide.

