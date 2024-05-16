Relegation-threatened Union extend contract with captain Trimmel

Christopher Trimmel, footballer from Bundesliga club Union Berlin, attends the premiere of the film "Union - Die Besten aller Tage" at Kino International. Jens Kalaene/dpa

Relegation-threatened Union Berlin have extended the contract with captain Christopher Trimmel ahead of the final Bundesliga matchday this weekend, the club said on Thursday.

Trimmel has been with the team since 2014, but Union didn't disclose any detail of the new deal.

"I've been part of the Union family for a decade now and together we've achieved more than I could ever have dreamed of," the player said.

Men's football director Oliver Ruhnert added: "Christopher has been an integral part of this club for many years and an identification figure for players and fans alike. We are delighted to have laid the foundations for his future at Union."

Trimmel will now hope to avoid relegation with Union. The team, who earlier this season played in the Champions League, need to defeat Freiburg on Saturday and will need a combination of other results to leave the drop zone.

They are currently 16th, the spot for the relegation play-off against the third-placed in the second division.