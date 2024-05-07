'Can relegated Livi end poor season smiling?'

[BBC]

It’s official, Livingston are down.

The threat of relegation has been hanging over us for a long time, so in a weird way it’s a relief to finally get it over with.

With the poor season we've had, most Livi fans probably had very little hope of staying up even after last week’s win over Ross County.

Nevertheless, I did want to see a performance like last week's at Motherwell, but we just couldn’t pull that off.

It was the usual story, played okay in parts but just didn’t have the quality to get any sort of result. Yes, we had a goal chopped off, but I'm not sure any Livi fan would say that had a massive bearing on the game.

I've said it before and will say it again, the manager and players need to give the fans some entertainment for the remaining games. We’ve been goal-starved all season, so let’s try to go out with a bang.

It seems there is clearout on the way, I can’t see many players wanting to stay and I can’t see many fans wanting many of these players to stay either.

But the pressure is off now, so let's all just have fun with our football and maybe put some smiles on faces.