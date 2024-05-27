Relegated Cologne part ways with coach Schultz

Cologne coach Timo Schultz looks on ahead of the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Cologne and VfL Bochum. Cologne are parting ways with coach Timo Schultz after being relegated from the Bundesliga for a seventh time. Marius Becker/dpa

Cologne are parting ways with coach Timo Schultz after being relegated from the Bundesliga for a seventh time.

Schultz, 46, took charge in January on a contract until the end of the season, and a club statement on Monday said it would not be renewed for the second tier.

Former Basel and St Pauli Hamburg coach Schultz failed to get the team out of the danger zone, managing only three victories in 18 matches as they finished second bottom.

"We were of the opinion that we needed new impulses for the challenges that lie ahead in the upcoming 2nd Bundesliga season," managing director Christian Keller said.

"I want to thank Timo for his efforts. As a coach and as a person, he gave his all for the club from his first until his last day."

Schultz said: "Due to the fact that we didn’t manage to achieve our goal of staying up, I am of the opinion that it is consequent and right that someone else is here to start afresh. I wish FC the very best for the new season.”

It is not known who will succeed Schultz but the new coach faces a difficult job as key players such as defender Jeff Chabot have departed and the club can not sign new players owing to a transfer ban imposed by the ruling body FIFA.