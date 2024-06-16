Released Arsenal 21yo scores on debut for new side

Catalin Cirjan made the ideal start to life with his new club Dinamo Bucharest on Saturday, scoring in his debut friendly match.

Catalin Cirjan after signing for Dinamo Bucharest (Photo via Dinamo1948.ro)

Former Arsenal academy midfielder Catalin Cirjan was released from the club this summer, joining Dinamo Bucharest on a free transfer.

The move was confirmed earlier this week, and Cirjan got straight into the action with his new club at the weekend, featuring in a friendly for the side.

Dinamo were taking on third-tier Romanian side Olimpic Zarnesti, and Cirjan was named in the starting lineup for the clash.

Catalin Cirjan playing for Dinamo Bucharest (Photo via Dinamo Bucuresti on Instagram)

The former Gunner quickly made an impact, scoring the second goal of the game, and Dinamo ended up running away with the contest to win 8-0.

It was the ideal start for Cirjan with his new team, albeit that there will be much bigger tests to come.

After they play newly-promoted Romanian first-division side Unirea Slobozia in another post-season friendly on June 22nd, Dinamo will start preparing for the new season, which should kick off next month.

BOREHAMWOOD, ENGLAND: Catalin Cirjan of Arsenal runs with the ball during the FA Youth Cup Fourth Round match between Arsenal FC and Southampton FC at Meadow Park on January 09, 2020. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

Cirjan’s agent Catalin Sarmasan had been critical of those who he deemed determined to celebrate the player’s failings following his release by Arsenal, posting his complaints on social media.

“The news that Arsenal and Catalin Cirjan decided to go their separate ways, even though there is still a year of contract, has triggered a general hysteria among Romanians with black souls,” Sarmasan said.

“There was not so much joy even when the Gunners signed Catalin.

“‘Brothers, we won, Cirjan failed to replace Odegaard at Arsenal! Now we are happy, we were afraid he would succeed and he would show us how mediocre we are,’ thought the ‘deserving ones’.

“What the happiness of today did not take into account is that this boy of only 21 years old, on whose arm the armband of the U23 team of one of the most prestigious football academies in the world stood, fell and got up more times than they graduated a form of education that allows them to judge a child with total respect towards his work. And he will do it again, and again.

“Your story is not finished, Catalin! It has only just begun, and bad people were also needed, so you can appreciate the good ones more.

“Those of us who know you, know what you are capable of and we also know that a year less good does not mean a failed career or a lost life.”

The midfielder’s debut friendly goal for Dinamo is certainly a good first step in responding to his critics in the country.