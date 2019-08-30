After his release, linebacker Alex Singleton might have tough decision ahead

As the Eagles trim their roster down to 53 by Saturday's 4 p.m. deadline, they waived linebacker Alex Singleton, who had quickly become a fan favorite.

The long-haired former CFL star linebacker had a really good preseason and plenty of Eagles fans were hoping he'd stick on the final roster. Didn't happen.

Now, the 25-year-old might have a tough decision to make. The Eagles like Singleton and might very well offer him a practice squad spot, but there's a career waiting for him back in Canada. He was a two-time All-Star in the CFL and won the league's Most Outstanding Defensive Player Award in 2017.

Here's what Singleton said about his future Thursday night after the fourth preseason game (when he had 12 defensive tackles and three on special teams):

I guess I'm one of the few people (who played Thursday night) that knows I'll be playing football this year," he said. "If no one does sign me, there's nine teams in the CFL that I think would love to have me, and I know one, especially Calgary, would really enjoy having me back, so to have that is very special. To have a whole country behind you and supporting you and if things don't work out welcoming you back.

Before the Eagles could even offer him a practice squad spot, Singleton is subject to waivers, so it's possible another NFL team claims him and takes away that tough decision. But if he goes unclaimed, he might have to figure out what he wants to do.

Every player wants to make it in the NFL, but if Singleton sticks around on the practice squad, there's no guarantee he'll ever get a chance to be promoted to an active roster. It won't be an easy choice.

