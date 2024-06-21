Release clause of Barcelona target revealed after sensational Spain performance

Nico Williams was awarded the man of the match in Spain’s 1-0 victory over Italy last night. The Barcelona target put in an electric performance, which will have certainly increased the number of clubs in Europe interested in buying him from Athletic Club.

Williams was quiet in La Roja’s win against Croatia in their European Championship opener with teenage sensation Lamine Yamal stealing the show. However, in their crucial second match, the 21-year-old put in a sublime performance to show the world why he is in demand.

The forward obliterated the Italian defence, especially captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo, with manager Luciano Spalletti introducing Andrea Cambiaso to help deal with the threat. Despite this, Williams continued to impress and created his side’s best chances.

Spain’s winner was created by Williams, who beat two defenders before sending a driven cross into the box that deflected off Riccardo Calafiori into his own net. The Spaniard has now begun to show that he can constantly get goal contributions on the international stage like he does at club level.

This season he scored eight goals and notched 19 assists in all competitions. Before the Euros the player put pen to paper on a three-year contract extension with Athletic.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the release clause in Williams’ contract is worth almost €58m. Athletic president Jon Uriarte is adamant that he is not worried by the interest registered in their star player.

He said: “The interest is normal but Nico is very happy in Bilbao, we are very happy with him. We’re not worried.”

