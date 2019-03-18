Report: Bengals cut linebacker Vontaze Burfict

The Bengals cut linebacker Vontaze Burfict who played seven seasons in Cincinnati. (AP)

The rest of the AFC North might sleep easier Monday night. The Cincinnati Bengals have reportedly released hard-hitting linebacker Vontaze Burfict, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

The 28-year-old Burfict has made a name for himself with his aggressive, and sometimes reckless playing style. Last season, Burfict recorded 33 tackles in seven games with the Bengals. He missed the first four games of the season after violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Over the years, Burfict has developed a reputation of being involved in some questionable plays. He has been suspended and fined multiple times for illegal hits since he entered the league.

[Best bracket wins $1M: Enter our Best Bracket Millionaire contest for free now!]

Along with multiple suspensions, Burfict has been forced to pay thousands out of pocket for a flurry of hits on defenseless players, flipping the middle finger to fans, ankle twisting, spearing & striking a player in groin. A real gem! pic.twitter.com/xmdH4rOFgm — Marc Sessler (@MarcSesslerNFL) March 16, 2018

Despite missing games due to violations and suspensions, Burfict emerged as an integral part of Marvin Lewis’ defenses in Cincinnati. With Zac Taylor taking over as head coach, the team decided to go a different direction.

Burfict will look to hook on with a team during the offseason. While he’s put up strong numbers in the past, his propensity for fines and suspensions could impact how many teams go after him on the free-agent market.

- - - - - - -

Story continues

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: