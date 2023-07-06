Relay Payments signs on as sponsor for Hendrick No. 24, William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports announced Thursday that Relay Payments has joined the organization as a sponsor for the No. 24 Chevrolet and driver William Byron this season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

RELATED: Paint Scheme Preview: Atlanta | Cup Series schedule

Relay Payments — an Atlanta-based fintech company that strives to modernize and streamline payments for the transportation, logistics and supply chain industries — will be featured as the primary sponsor of the No. 24 for two races in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs: Sept. 16 at Bristol Motor Speedway and Oct. 15 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Bristol Night Race sponsorship coincides with Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Associate sponsorship is set to begin with this Sunday’s race (7 p.m. ET, USA, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM) at Atlanta Motor Speedway, near Relay Payments headquarters.

“Truck drivers are the unsung heroes of our industry,” said Jeff Gordon, Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman, in a news release from the team. “The race cars Hendrick Motorsports fields each weekend are driven hundreds or thousands of miles to the race track to compete in front of our amazing fans. But truck drivers are vital to many industries, and the efficiency of Relay helps deliver products and services to businesses and customers in a quicker manner that benefits a lot of people. Hendrick Motorsports is of the same mindset — be the first to the finish line.”

Byron ranks second in the Cup Series standings at the season’s midway point. The 25-year-old driver is tied for the series lead with three victories this season.