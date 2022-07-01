Relax about the Oklahoma Sooners 2023 recruiting class

I’ve seen a lot of chatter about how Oklahoma’s wheels are falling off because they currently sit 35th in 247 Sports’ 2023 Recruiting Rankings while the Longhorns are 3rd.

Let’s get this out of the way: these rankings mean absolutely nothing in June. As we saw last year after Lincoln Riley left, recruiting classes can change very quickly. After that, the 2022 class looked unsalvageable. Brent Venables and co. brought it back to eighth in the country.

The Sooners are in very good hands. Take a breath.

After Samuel Omosigho’s commitment, OU has nine commits for the 2023 cycle. That number will go up. Does anyone really think that Purdue and Boston College are going to have a better recruiting class than OU at the end of the 2023 cycle? They won’t. Just be patient.

Florida and Oregon are both below the Sooners at the moment. As are Ole Miss, Michigan and Texas A&M. The very same A&M that had the number one recruiting class for 2022. These rankings mean absolutely nothing right now.

I can’t find the tweet (they probably deleted it) but remember a few years ago when Fox Sports Knoxville tweeted about how the Sooners had a bad recruitment ranking?

How did that end up?

July is going to be a huge month for Oklahoma Football. It seems like everytime I open Twitter the Sooners are in the top three for a big-name high school recruit. The players will come. Let the coaches do their jobs and recruit the players.

I will revisit this in a month. Mark my words: the Sooners will be much higher than 35th by the end of July.

