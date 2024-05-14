'Relax and just focus on the next game'

[Getty Images]

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It was a bit horrible. A lot of emotions, we were nervous, which is normal for these types of games, but we won. That was the goal, I don't care how we won. We won. Now on to the next one."

On worrying about the first goal being offside: "Yeah a little bit. I saw Kev was on the line and was a bit scared it was offside. You never know. But that is why we have VAR, they checked it and it was a goal so it was fantastic."

On the pressure penalty at the end: "I was really nervous, scared of course, but also a bit excited. It was all about getting the ball into the back of the net. That's what I did, so happy, relaxed, focus on the next one."

On the routine ahead of Sunday: "Relax. Don't think too much. Relax with our families and train together. Keep on doing what we have been doing now for 37 games straight, try not to think too much, focus and have fun."

Is this year's title race more exciting?: "I don't think about this. I don't think about last season now. Relax, don't think and just focus on the next game."