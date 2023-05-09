Relationships and experience mattered to Isaiah Crumpler in committing to Rutgers football

In landing Isaiah Crumpler, Rutgers football did a tremendous job in selling the experience of their coaching staff. It is this new-look staff, long on Power Five and NFL experience, that played a role in getting a commitment from Crumpler.

This offseason, Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano shook up the offensive coaching staff with two hires that were big in Crumpler’s recruitment. In January, Schiano snagged Minnesota offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca to take on the same position with the Scarlet Knights. He also added Dave Brock, who spent the previous five seasons as an assistant coach with the Atlanta Falcons.

The addition of Brock certainly paid dividends in getting Crumpler, a four-star wide receiver, to Rutgers. The resume that Brock boasts is certainly rare and borderline unique in college football.

There aren’t many position coaches in college football who also coached that very same position in the NFL. Brock’s last job with the Falcons was as their wide receivers coach, meaning that Crumpler is getting some high-level coaching when he arrives at Rutgers.

“My relationship with coach Brock is very good. He knows what it takes to get to the pro-level, with my hard work and his coaching I will make it to the pro-level,” Crumpler told Rutgers Wire. “I know that coach Brock can coach me up to be the best version of myself. I know that he can push me to be the best.”

The commitment from Crumpler, which came on Friday night, is big for Rutgers as he is a four-star recruit and a top-five player in North Carolina according to On3.

During his junior season this past fall, Crumpler was sensational with 55 catches for 614 yards with five touchdowns for D.H. Conley (Greenville, N.C.).

But despite his attributes as an elite athlete – he is the No. 157 player in the nation according to On3 – Crumpler doesn’t have an ego. He doesn’t demand a certain role in the Rutgers offense coming into the system because, frankly, it doesn’t matter to him.

“We haven’t talked much about how they are going to use me for the new offense but I know that they can put me wherever they want to,” Crumpler said. “I just want to help the team as much as possible.”

