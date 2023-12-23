Relationship with Brad Davis brought 4-star IOL Coen Echols to Baton Rouge

It was a relatively drama-free early signing period for LSU, which ultimately inked all 27 players who entered Dec. 20 committed to the program.

The Tigers also brought in something of a surprise addition on Friday as four-star Katy, Texas, interior offensive lineman Coen Echols committed to LSU over conference rival Auburn, becoming the 28th signee in the 2024 recruiting class, which currently ranks 11th nationally.

Echols said that offensive line coach Brad Davis’ track record speaks for itself, and the relationship he developed with Davis and his family ultimately played a significant role in bringing him to LSU.

“He’s a mentor and he has a lot of experience in that field. That’s why he produces so many offensive linemen,” Echols said according to On3. “We have a close relationship. Not only have I met him, his son, his wife… we’ve been really close throughout the entire recruiting process. We’ve always aligned, always stayed in touch and made me feel like I was a priority.”

The Tigers got the last word in for Echols, who took an official visit from Dec. 15-17. He said that trip played a major role in affirming his decision.

“The official visit was great. They showed me what they had to offer and there’s a lot in Louisiana,” Echols recounted. “The coaching staff showed they wanted me as well. Coach Kelly was preaching to me that I was a priority, that they need me here, and speaking with the OC Coach (Mike) Denbrock, I can tell he wants me as well and I fit into their offensive scheme.”

It’s worth noting that Denbrock’s departure to become the offensive coordinator at Notre Dame came prior to Echols signing with the Tigers.

With Echols’ addition, LSU’s class sits at 28 commitments as coach Brian Kelly has made it clear the team intends to program build primarily through high school recruiting.

The class may not be quite done yet as the Tigers will continue to push for five-star defensive lineman and top Louisiana prospect Dominick McKinley, who is currently committed to Texas A&M but won’t sign until February.

