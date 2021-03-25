Relationship between Russell Wilson & Seattle Seahawks 'trending in a good direction'

Jacob Camenker
·2 min read
Relationship between Russell Wilson & Seattle Seahawks 'trending in a good direction' originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

For much of the offseason, the relationship between Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks has been under a microscope.

Once Wilson expressed his frustration with the Seahawks offensive line, more and more issues came to light between the Seahawks and Wilson. Throughout all the airing of the dirty laundry and trade overtures from teams like the Bears, both Wilson and Seattle asserted that they wanted to continue to work together.

And that still appears to be the case.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, things between Pete Carroll and Wilson are "trending in a good direction."

Things seem to be trending in a good direction with Wilson, who has had positive correspondence with coach Pete Carroll. One source said Carroll is hearing Wilson's frustrations.

Jeremy Fowler, ESPN

Fowler didn't completely discount the potential of a trade if a team like the Bears came through with a Godfather offer, but the upgrades the team made in free agency seemed to please Wilson. He has a new tight end to throw to in Gerald Everett and more importantly, the team's offensive line has improved via their acquisition of Gabe Jackson and retention of Ethan Pocic.

It's also a good sign that, per Fowler, Wilson "has no immediate plans to expand his potential trade list of four teams." That means that Wilson is by no means desperate to get out of Seattle. He just provided the Seahawks with his preferred trade options in case the two sides reached an impasse.

That always seemed unlikely and now, it looks like things are heading in the right direcetion.

There may continue to be trade rumors that swirl around Wilson every now and then. But these reports are certainly a positive, and Seahawks fans can likely breathe easy on the Wilson front.

At least for now.

    The provision has drawn criticism from 21 Republican state attorneys general, with Ohio's top lawyer suing the Biden administration last week, arguing that broad language in the American Rescue Plan Act violated the state's constitutional right to determine its own tax policies. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a written response to those concerns: "It is well established that Congress may place such reasonable conditions on how states may use federal funding." "Nothing in the act prevents states from enacting a broad variety of tax cuts," Yellen said, refuting the attorneys general arguments that the stimulus measure denies states the ability to cut taxes in any manner whatsoever.