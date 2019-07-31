Relationship between Johnson, Daniels is the 'secret sauce' 48 team needs

Imagine going from behind the scenes to center spotlight in the span of a morning.

That‘s exactly what happened Monday to Cliff Daniels, walking into the Hendrick Motorsports shop as a No. 48 race engineer and ending the day as the new crew chief for seven-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson.

Daniels will be taking a seat atop the pit box that’s hotter than a driver’s cockpit during the dog days of summer, tasked with the goal of getting his driver into the 16-driver NASCAR Playoffs. Johnson has never missed the playoffs since its implementation in 2004. When sharing a pedestal with the likes of Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt, the thought of a Johnson-less playoffs is unfathomable.

But sitting 17th in the points standings, 12 points behind the cutline heading into Sunday‘s race at Watkins Glen International (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) with five races to go in the regular season, that is potential reality. The ship needs redirecting now, and Johnson knows Daniels is the guy to make it happen.

“The depth of our communication and the details of how I drive the car, what I‘m looking for, the sensations — we could just cover a lot of territory in three minutes,” Johnson said. “Didn‘t have to explain or get into any other details. Like we have that foundation built and it‘s just very easy to not even talk, just show my hands use my body motion.”

Daniels has been part of the organization since Johnson‘s 2016 championship-winning season, moving from race engineer to a role in Hendrick‘s competition systems group. He resumed the position on the team beginning at Sonoma Raceway, and the magic rekindled quickly between the pair.

“I‘ve even heard and watched people say that you don‘t need to talk to communicate,” Johnson said. “We are in a much, much better place to do that (than) I ever imagined. That‘s what stood out starting in Sonoma and I was like, ‘OK, I can see this.‘ Each week it‘s just gotten deeper and deeper.”

Said Daniels: “The way we have been able to communicate so clearly and so quickly is his body language, which tells a big story. It‘s so cool to see and experience, and it takes time to learn that.”

Johnson thinks the communication level he and Daniels share is a major key that will make this transition happen more smoothly, giving them a greater probability for success.

“Especially in pro sports, but I think in life, the relationship piece is what‘s kind of that spark or secret sauce that makes things work,” Johnson said. “That spark was so apparent in Sonoma, and it‘s only been getting stronger since.”

With a foundation already built, Johnson now puts the focus on continuing to build his communication, a skill that has fluctuated in strength over recent years.

“I‘ve questioned myself,” Johnson said. “Do I talk too much? Do I overanalyze things too much? Am I confusing the engineers, the crew chief with the level of sensitivity I have in the car? At one point, I thought that was the biggest strength that I had, but now is it flipped? Now am I focusing on the smaller details too much and not worrying about the big things?”

Does it sound like Johnson is guilty of being an overthinker? The correct answer is yes. Johnson would be the first one to admit that, too.

“I guess because I care,” Johnson said. “It‘s always been … I don‘t know if it‘s a flaw … but at times it‘s served me well and other times I get caught in my own head re-thinking things, too. … But I see the effort that my guys put in and I‘ve got to match it. I want to match it. I love to lead by example and show them my dedication and focus and never leaving a stone unturned.

“I hope to get it back on that positive side where the overthinking is rewarding me instead of confusing me more.”

And for those who question Johnson’s desire amid a winless streak that has spanned over two seasons, let Daniels be the one to clarify that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“The fire that he has now is really just incredible,” Daniels said. “What we are seeing now really is the Jimmie Johnson that we all know and love. … He‘s at the top of his game.”

To shine one more positive light into a driver-crew chief pairing that looks promising on paper, both Johnson and Daniels haven’t forgotten the lessons they were able to learn during their time with Chad Knaus.

“The level of professionalism I need to bring to the track, you‘re only nervous if you‘re not prepared, there‘s a lot of sayings that (Knaus) taught us,” Johnson said. “I‘ve been able to learn from that and Cliff has, too.”

Daniels actually plans on implementing many of the same ideals Knaus now brings to the table with William Byron and the No. 24 team.

“I learned so many valuable qualities for leading the team and standards and expectations that Chad had for the team,” Daniels said. “I would quite honestly be a fool if I didn‘t employ that now.”