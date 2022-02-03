Rejoice Ohio State fans! Jim Harbaugh will returning to Michigan

For those of you bummed that the almost annual punching bag in the Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry, Wolverines’ head coach Jim Harbaugh, seemed to be destined to the NFL, you can rest easy.

That’s because, according to sources that spoke to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Harbaugh informed the university that he will be staying with the maize and blue after basically openly courting several NFL teams.

Harbaugh finally got the Ohio State monkey off his back last season when Michigan got the best of the Buckeyes in a game that the Wolverines physically dominated, winning 42-27 in Ann Arbor. It ran Harbaugh’s record to 1-5 against his chief rival and quieted some of the critics. The Wolverines still lost to Michigan State and forgot to show up against Georgia in the College Football Playoff, but making it into the CFP after beating OSU to do so as a Big Ten champ, was enough to improve the stock of khakis seemingly overnight.

Jim Harbaugh called Michigan to inform the school that, despite interviewing with the Vikings today, he will be returning to school for the 2022 season, sources tell ESPN. Michigan was, in the words of one source, “elated” to get Harbaugh’s decision. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 3, 2022

Harbaugh was linked to interest with the Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, and Minnesota Vikings through their coaching searches, but none of them came to fruition. Now, we’ll see if Harbaugh can repeat the success of 2021 or whether it was a season when all the stars and awkwardness seemed to aline.

Now, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and the program can put the Wolverines directly in their crosshairs for when That Team Up North comes to town on November 26.

All of Buckeye nation just hopes Harbaugh’s standing on third base when it all goes down.

