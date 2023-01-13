Rejoice: 49ers end zones painted red again

Levi’s Stadium readying to host third #49ers playoff game. pic.twitter.com/ocaqJFYCUI — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) January 13, 2023

If 49ers fans needed any more reason to be excited about Saturday’s playoff opener at Levi’s Stadium, allow us to point you in the direction of a tweet from the San Francisco Chronicle’s Eric Branch.

Branch posted a photo from the corner of one of the Levi’s Stadium end zones where the sky is dark, the lights are on, and the 49ers’ signature red end zones are visible to signify that the postseason is upon us.

San Francisco paints their saloon font word-mark in gold to cap the historic look. It truly is one of the best sights in football.

Levi’s Stadium first busted out the red paint for the end zones in January of 2020 when the 49ers hosted a divisional playoff game vs. the Vikings, and the NFC championship against the Packers.

They didn’t get to splash the red over the green turf last year when the 49ers made their run to the NFC championship since all three of their postseason contests came on the road.

If the 49ers continue their playoff unbeaten streak at Levi’s Stadium on Saturday, they’ll host a divisional round game the following weekend. If Philadelphia loses in the divisional round and the 49ers make it 4-0 at Levi’s, their red end zones would again host the NFC title game.

Kickoff between the 49ers and Seahawks is set for Saturday at 1:35 p.m. Pacific Time.

