“Who would reject an offer” – 19-goal Premier League striker reveals Manchester City transfer desire

Brighton forward Deniz Undav has revealed an ambition to move to Manchester City in the future.

Pep Guardiola’s side clinched a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title last month, as Manchester City beat West Ham at the Etihad Stadium to lift a sixth title in seven years and third trophy of the season.

The Sky Blues also won the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup last term, with Manchester City having won 17 major trophies since the arrival of Guardiola from Bayern Munich in 2016.

The 53-year-old has both Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez as forward options at the Etihad Stadium, but has overseen a series of major rebuilds in east Manchester, with Manchester City continually making changes to their first-team.

The Blues have conducted transfer business from the Premier League, Europe and South America in recent years, with a number of additions from the Bundesliga; where the likes of Manuel Akanji, Josko Gvardiol, Leroy Sane, Stefan Ortega, Ilkay Gundogan and Haaland directly joined from.

Brighton and Germany striker Deniz Undav spent the 2023/24 campaign in the German top-flight, where the 27-year-old registered 38 direct goal involvements in 30 Bundesliga appearances for Vfb Stuttgart.

Undav moved to Germany on a season-long loan but is contracted at the AMEX Stadium until 2026, where a new manager could choose to retain the striker next season.

The German international has bigger ambitions however, revealing to outlet BILD, that he dreams of a move to Manchester City.

“Everyone wants to move to the really big clubs at some point: Man City, Real, Barcelona. That’s the last big step I want to take one day, and I give everything to achieve it every day,” said the 27-year-old.

Vfb Stuttgart have the option to buy Undav this summer, potentially impacting any ambition to complete a major move in the coming months.