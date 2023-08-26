Reitz's best weapon in a win over Vincennes Lincoln? Its kicker Keifer Sanderson

EVANSVILLE — Keifer Sanderson was never quite himself last season.

You may not have noticed. The senior played every game for the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference champions. But it’s not ideal for a kicker to play through a knee injury. Especially one that required surgery in the offseason.

What was noticeable? His impact on the scoreboard Friday night.

No. 3 Reitz defeated Vincennes Lincoln 23-7 at the Bowl for its second win in as many weeks to begin the season. The man of the hour was no doubt Sanderson. A perfect 3-for-3 on field goals, including a boot possibly never seen in the history of the program.

The Panthers potentially would have sweat the outcome without him on a hot and humid Friday night.

“He’s another weapon,” said Reitz coach Cory Brunson. “He played hurt (last year). We didn’t get a chance to totally utilize him. A great kicker. It doesn’t matter who we play. If they have to drive 80 yards, it’s hard on anybody.”

The injury was the result of an ATV crash that led to surgery last November. He went 4-for-4 on field goals and 42 of 46 extra points a year ago, but had never done anything like what he showed against the Alices.

There was a 41-yarder early in the third quarter. A mammoth 51-yard bomb later in the third following the only Vincennes touchdown. A 26-yard kick with a minute remaining to ice the result. A few touchbacks in between.

His second boot might be a school record. Sanderson is also playing soccer this fall – he has two goals in the first three games – after sitting out last year because of the strain on his knee.

“It feels great to be back,” said Sanderson. “I’m a little bit sore after (soccer) games and practices every night. My knee is starting to feel pretty good. Those field goals were really big in the moment.”

The other positive for Reitz (2-0) was the defensive effort. Vincennes (1-1) wields a lots of playmaking ability with quarterback Xander Hunt, the reigning SIAC Player of the Year. It was on display with 42 first-half points against Bosse last week.

Friday, however, the Alices had four punts and a turnover on downs in a scoreless opening half. Hunt unofficially had 83 yards on the ground, including a 6-yard score in the third quarter, but struggled to find receivers. The offense was limited to few, if any, big plays.

“The QB is the real deal,” said Brunson. “He’s hard to contain. They wanted to make up for last year and show we can slow them down. We had a great week of practice and a lot of adjustments. The guys sucked it up and played hard.”

There were other sporadic glimpses of what this Reitz team could be. Glenn Shane had a stellar one-handed grab for a 34-yard touchdown from Ben Davies on the opening drive. Roland Vera Jr (seven catches for 85 yards) and Hayden Summers moved the sticks, while the backfield broke off a few solid gains.

The Panthers also had three turnovers on potential scoring drives with another called off on a penalty. The offense was also slowed by numerous cramps, which is understandable with the heat index nearing triple digits at kickoff. Still, several mistakes the team knows it must correct.

The schedule toughens up over the next month with a trip to Jasper followed by a visit from North. There are also games with Castle and Memorial looming in late September. A mental error or two could be the difference on the scoreboard.

“We need to work on effort,” said senior Levi Oxley, who had 64 yards rushing and a touchdown. “That’s something you can’t coach. We need to hustle every play. I know it gets so hot during these games. I feel like if we’re having good effort then we have good attitude.”

