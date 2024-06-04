Reina, 41, wants 'last chapter' after Villarreal exit

Pepe Reina returned to Villarreal in 2022, making 44 appearances in his second spell [Getty Images]

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina, 41, says he is looking to "write the last chapter" in his career after leaving Spanish side Villarreal.

The Spaniard rejoined the La Liga side in 2022 and last year played the 1,000th competitive game of his professional career.

Reina, who was part of Spain's World Cup winning squad in 2010, has played at several European clubs including Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Napoli and AC Milan, and had a loan spell at Aston Villa in 2019-2020.

"It's not easy to say goodbye to what has been, is and will always be my home," said Reina, who also played at Villarreal from 2002–2005.

"Now I need to find the place that will help me write the last chapter, feeling very prepared and motivated to do so."

Reina, who turns 42 in August and started his career at Barcelona, also won the European Championship in 2008 and 2012.