Reims' President discusses Will Still's exit from French club

[Getty Images]

Reims' President Jean-Pierre Caillot has spoken about Will Still's exit from the French club.

He told France Bleu, “I think that the ‘Will Still effect’ meant that there were a lot of communications from him, a lot of requests.

"A more experienced coach would have protected himself more, and he went from being a nice guy with a fresh air, to someone who was a little lost in his communication and this was felt in his management of the team.”

“For six months, we could see that it was not the Will Still that we had chosen for over a year now, that things had changed. It was hard to imagine how the story could continue."

After a 4-1 loss at home to Clermont, Calliot says Still said "‘I have no more words, I don't know how to do it anymore.’"

They then had a meeting and agreed to mutually part ways.

