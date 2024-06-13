Reims’ attempts to sign Le Havre manager Luka Elsner stall

Luka Elsner’s move from Le Havre AC to Stade de Reims had looked like an inevitability, however, the deal has been thrown into question, according to a report from L’Équipe.

The Slovenian manager was the architect of Le Havre’s promotion from Ligue 2, as well as their survival in Ligue 1 last season. However, reports have suggested that Elsner is not convinced by the ambition of the project at Le Havre amid talks of a frugal transfer window at the Stade Océane.

As a result, he has been very receptive to Reims’ interest. Les Stadistes have been looking for a manager since parting ways with now-RC Lens manager Will Still towards the end of last season. Elsner was quickly identified as the priority target and discussions with Le Havre have been ongoing. Les Ciel et Marines are, understandably, looking for a fee to release their manager.

It had looked like an agreement would be reached, however, an agreement is yet to be found with Reims yet to meet Le Havre’s valuation. For the first time, the move is therefore in question.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle