Reimer shares honest truth about complicated time with Sharks

James Reimer’s time with the San Jose Sharks was complicated, to say the least.

Reimer left San Jose in free agency this past summer, signing with the Detroit Red Wings.

“I think my time was probably just done in San Jose,” Reimer, 35, told San Jose Hockey Now in Detroit last month, when asked if there was any discussion with GM Mike Grier about a return. “I’ve [been] through it a few times in my career and free agency. Both sides are used to going your separate ways and just move on with life.”

There’s no doubt that his time here started on a high note: Reimer, first acquired by the San Jose Sharks during the 2016 Trade Deadline, backed up Martin Jones in the franchise’s first-and-only run to the Stanley Cup Final.

“Nothing tops the run, even though I wasn’t playing, but being part of that run in 2016 is super, super special,” he recounted. “There’s always some super-cool, special moments in your career, and just being around all those elite players and just that team where everyone’s kind of together. They had that championship feeling.”

