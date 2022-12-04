Reilly Smith with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Reilly Smith (Vegas Golden Knights) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 12/03/2022
David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic scored two goals apiece, Linus Ullmark stopped 25 shots and the Boston Bruins improved to an NHL-record 14-0 at home this season by beating the Colorado Avalanche 5-1 on Saturday night.
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff predictions: the final call before Sunday
What will the top 12 of the final College Football Playoff Rankings look like?
Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira dropped the gloves on Saturday with Jacob Trouba, who knocked out Khaira last season with a controversial hit.
The Green Bay Packers quarterback and Bucks minority owner was courtside for the game against the Lakers at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders is reportedly expected to take the Colorado job at some point after the Tigers' SWAC Championship Game on Saturday, according to multiple reports.
Here is the latest buzz surrounding Yankees star Aaron Judge's free agency...
Now that Michigan football has won the Big Ten, here’s a quick look at the likely CFP semifinalists, and how we think they’ll be seeded.
St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington caused Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker to crash hard into the boards. Zucker later scored on him.
All the games have been played and now it's up to the College Football Playoff committee to pick the teams for the playoff. Our semifinal predictions.
Jacob deGrom's tenure with the Mets ended Friday night when the former Cy Young Award winner signed a five-year deal with the Texas Rangers. Here's how the back pages in NYC reacted...
What will the Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the college football rankings at the end of the regular season
Tyson Fury retained his World Boxing Council heavyweight title with a decisive stoppage win over British rival Derek Chisora on Saturday before setting his sights on a blockbuster unification bout against Oleksandr Usyk.
The Giants might need to commit to nearly a decade of Aaron Judge wearing the Orange and Black according to the latest report.
Everything Jim Harbaugh, J.J. McCarthy and Donovan Edwards said after Michigan's win over Purdue.
<strong>Argentina 2-1 Australia: </strong>On a landmark night, Messi produced the moment of magic to steer La Albiceleste into the quarter-finals, even as they were forced to hang on at the end
Drew Pyne went 8-2 as a starter for the Irish this season after he took over for Tyler Buchner in September.
<strong>Netherlands 3-1 USA: </strong>A sublime 20-pass move from Louis van Gaal’s side involving all 11 players will be remembered as the finest team goal of this or any World Cup
Bryan Reynolds reportedly has requested a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox front office should find a way to bring the All-Star outfielder to Boston.
Alabama football coach Nick Saban made his team's case for a College Football Playoff spot on Saturday.