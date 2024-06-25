Reilly leaves Palace to rejoin Hibs

Hibs have completed an "invaluable" signing by securing the return of midfielder Kirsten Reilly from Crystal Palace on a pre-contract.

Reilly, who has agreed a two-year deal with Grant Scott's side, helped Hibs to three domestic cup triumphs and a 2019 runners-up finish during her previous 18-month spell.

Reilly, 28, moved on to Bristol City and then Rangers, where she was part of the club's maiden title success in 2022.

She now returns to the SWPL after 35 appearances in two years with Palace, helping them win promotion to the WSL for the first time in their history last season.

"I’m so excited and so glad to be back, I’ve supported Hibs all my life and playing for the badge again is going to feel great," said Reilly.

“The last time I was here, we won a few trophies, and that feeling was really good. It’s our aim to start doing that again."

Head coach Scott is thrilled to work with the midfielder again, adding: "Her talent, experience, and passion for the club makes her an invaluable addition to our squad."