REIJNDERS' NETHERLANDS WIN, VICTORY FOR BENNACER

Three Rossoneri players were in action with their national teams on the evening of Monday 10 June. Tijjani Reijnders played a key role in the Netherlands' final friendly ahead of Euro 2024. In Rotterdam, Koeman's Oranje defeated Iceland 4-0, with our number 14 playing the full 90 minutes as an attacking midfielder in the Dutch 4-2-3-1 formation. It was a great evening for Tijji, who will make his Euro 2024 debut on Sunday 16 June, in Hamburg, against Poland.

There were official commitments for Ismaël Bennacer and Samuel Chukwueze, who represented Algeria and Nigeria respectively in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Isma played 85 minutes in Algeria's comeback victory over Uganda (2-1), a win that puts Petković's team at the top of Group G. Sammy, on the other hand, played the first 60 minutes of Nigeria's 2-1 loss to Benin, despite providing an assist for Onyedika's opening goal. After four matches, the Super Eagles have 3 points (three draws and one loss) in a balanced Group C.





