Reigning U.S. Women’s Open champion reflects ahead of upcoming competition

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – 2023 U.S. Women’s Open winner Allisen Corpuz is looking forward to the chance to defend her title at the Lancaster Country Club.

“Nervous but definitely exciting as well,” said Corpuz in a press conference Tuesday.

Corpuz has had the trophy for the last year but said that she only spent a couple of days with it, noting that it “traveled without her”.

“Honestly it feels like I didn’t have it much,” Corpuz said. “I think it maybe spent 14 nights at my house…it was really special and I hope I get it for another year at some point.”

Reflecting on how she made it to where she is today, the Kapolei, Hawaii native thanked those who came before her.

“I think the reason why I’m here. . . is all the women before me,” Corpuz said.

Corpuz has a tee time of 8:02 a.m. on Thursday, May 30 to begin the competition. Corpuz’s Friday tee time is slated for 1:47 p.m.

