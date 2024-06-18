Reigning Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS -- Aliyah Boston is the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the second time in her career, the league announced Tuesday afternoon. Boston averaged 20 points, 13 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and two blocks per game from June 10-16, when the Fever went 2-1 (wins against the Atlanta Dream and Chicago Sky, loss to the Connecticut Sun).

This award, too, is a culmination of Boston's improvements from just the start of the season. The second-year Fever center and reigning Rookie of the Year had a slow start to the season, averaging just 10.3 points per game in Indiana's first 12 games.

She's gained confidence in the past few weeks, though, working to get back to same production as her first season. Boston was the only starter to play the final 15 minutes of Indiana's game against Connecticut on June 10; she and the Fever bench dug out of a 30-point hole to the WNBA's best team, and she finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

She matched her career high of 27 points in the Fever's win over the Atlanta Dream on Thursday and added 19 points and a career-tying 14 rebounds against the Sky on Sunday.

"Just really happy where she is and what she's done for the past few games," head coach Christie Sides said of Boston on Tuesday. "She's gained confidence, and I just like where she is. She's taking ownership, and that's what I need from her."

In 15 games so far this season, Boston is averaging 12.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Aliyah Boston named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week