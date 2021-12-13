Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is heating up to finish 2021

The last three games should put Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers right back in the mix for Most Valuable Player of the NFL.

In games against the Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears, Rodgers threw 10 touchdown passes without an interception, created over 1,000 passing yards and helped the Packers average 37.3 points per game.

Could Rodgers, who is still battling through a toe injury, become a four-time MVP if his hot streak continues to end the 2021 season?

The Packers have overcome loads of adversity and are rolling at 10-3, and Rodgers is inching his way closer to the top of the leaderboard in several important passing statistics, including passer rating.

Over this recent three-game stretch, Rodgers has a passer rating of 126.5. He came into Week 14 ranked third in the NFL in passer rating at 105.5.

Aaron Rodgers, last 3 games

Cmp/Att Cmp.% Yards Y/A TD/INT Rating at MIN 23/33 69.7 385 11.7 4/0 148.4 vs. LAR 28/45 62.2 307 6.8 2/0 97.2 vs. CHI 29/37 78.4 341 9.2 4/0 141.1 TOTALS 80/115 69.6 1,033 9.0 10/0 126.5

The Packers aren’t the same offensive juggernaut as last season, but the whole operation is certainly trending in the right direction to start the month of December. Green Bay’s 45 points on Sunday night against the Bears set a new season-high, and the Packers have scored 30 or more points in three consecutive games for the first time all season.

As always, the MVP will be decided over the final stretch of the year. The Packers finish with games against the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions, providing several more opportunities for Rodgers to put up gaudy numbers and the Packers to chase the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Last season, Rodgers became just the sixth player in NFL history to win MVP at least three times in a career. He can join Peyton Manning (five) as the only two players to win MVP more than three times if he’s able to become a repeat winner in 2021.

