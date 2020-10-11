Reigning Cup champ Kyle Busch eliminated at Roval

The chaos Kyle Busch needed late in Sunday’s Cup playoff race at the Charlotte Roval never came. The result is his title hopes are over.

A flat tire put Busch into a strategy that needed rain or several caution laps late. Those never came before Chase Elliott won Sunday’s race. Busch ran out of fuel and was forced to pit with three laps to go.

Busch finished 30th. He becomes the first reigning Cup champion to be eliminated so early in the playoffs since the current format debuted in 2014.

“It’s just been the year,” Busch told NBC Sports after the race. “Nothing has played out and been on our side. It’s just been unfortunate circumstances, a lot of bad luck. These guys on this M&M’s team never give up and they fight all year long, every race and every lap.

“Man, one of them am off years. A terrible year for me. As other sports greats could say there are many other drivers that would love to have a year that we’re having, but man it’s just frustrating to know how good we are and what we’re capable of and being champions from last year to not come out here and succeed and be able to win.”

