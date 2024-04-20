Reigning champs ready for another playoff run: Sutter positioned to claim fourth straight league title, high playoff seed

Apr. 19—With eight returning seniors on its roster, the Sutter Union High baseball team knew it had a solid opportunity to repeat as Northern California Regional Division IV champions when it took the field this spring.

What transpired as the season wore on and Sutter slowly found its way into familiar position atop the league standings is that the Huskies might actually be deeper than they were last year.

Head coach Stewart Peterson addressed his team's status Thursday following another 7-0 win over Center (Antelope) to move to 8-0 in the Pioneer Valley League and 2- 1/2 games up on second place Wheatland with four to play.

"Our pitching has been our strength so far, it has carried us and we are starting to put it together with the bats as well," said Peterson, whose team is 17-3-1 overall heading into a series at Bear River on Tuesday in Grass Valley. "We got a lot of experienced pitchers, guys who have pitched in big-time games."

The team's star on the hill against the Cougars (6-14, 2-6 PVL) was senior Rylan Giovannoni, a crafty lefty who found his groove again with the ball in his hand after not pitching at all last year. Giovannoni, or "Gio" as locals and teammates like to call him, fired five innings of two-hit, shutout ball with eight strikeouts and one walk. Giovannoni struck out the side in the fourth, two via the swing, to help Sutter stay in front, 3-0 after 3-1-2 innings.

"He's rounding into form," Peterson said. "Last year he just hit for us all year, dealing with some arm issues, but he's been a nice weapon for us on the hill this year. He's pitching like a No. 2 guy."

Brady Wickum, one of the team's young stars last year during Sutter's NorCal win over Gridley, helped the Huskies extend their lead to 3-0 with a slow roller to third in the home half of the third to plate senior Logan Yacavace, who stole two bases to get into scoring position.

Wickum, just a junior, finished with two hits to join juniors Carson Bishop and Ezra Hilleary.

Bishop had his loudest hit in the bottom of the sixth when he turned on one up in the zone for a two-out single to extend the lead to 7-0. It was perhaps Sutter's most productive inning as Giovannoni, earlier in the frame, smacked a double off the left-field fence to score Hilleary.

"We try not to get too far ahead of ourselves," Peterson said. "We have put ourselves in position where he can control where we end up (so) we just want to continue to improve."

Sutter put up four in the sixth to essentially put the game out of reach. Center had three hits, two off the bat of Riley Mason. Both times Mason got on base Center was held scoreless, thanks in part to Sutter's defense. In the top of the fifth, right fielder Jonny Munger made a sliding catch in shallow right to keep Center off the bases one batter before Mason came to the plate, so Mason's double came with no one.

Ryan Pineo would strikeout looking to end the fifth and strand Mason.

The only other hit for Center came off the bat of Connor Goldfarb.

Up next for Sutter is a two-game set with Bear River (15-4, 5-3 PVL), a team that possesses one of the best young arms in the Sac-Joaquin Section.

Sophomore Kaden Nicholls leads the state with 0.00 ERA in 55 innings coming into the Sutter contest.

Bear River, as a team, sits in third in the PVL and one spot out of the final automatic qualifying bid into the SJS playoffs next month.

Bear River visits Arata Field on Thursday for a 4 p.m. start.

In other action ...

Yuba City 9, Bella Vista 0

The Honkers snapped a four-game skid Thursday at home, shutting out the second place team out of the Capital Valley Conference.

Brandon Pelechowicz had three hits and three RBI, including two doubles, while Donny Supat and sophomore Brody Miller each provided two hits each.

Eliaja Moncher shut out the Broncos (14-4, 11-3 CVC) through five innings, allowing three hits in the process.

The win moved Yuba City (11-12, 6-8 CVC) closer to the third and final automatic qualifying spot for the SJS playoffs. Before first pitch Friday night, Yuba City trailed fourth place Inderkum (6-6) and third place Roseville (8-3) by percentage points for the third spot.

Yuba City hosts Vista del Lago on senior night Wednesday in a nonleague contest and ends the season with the opener of a three-game set with River Valley on April 30.

Softball

Foresthill 12, Faith Christian 1

Faith Christian got just four hits in a run-rule loss to Foresthill Thursday, falling to 2-1 in league and 2-4 overall.

Abby Cunningham and Bella Abken each had doubles for the Lions.