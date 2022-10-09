Reigning champion Kyle Larson eliminated from 2022 NASCAR Playoffs

Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will have to wait another year for title No. 2.

The No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports driver was eliminated from championship contention Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s road course, landing 35th on the leaderboard at race’s end and two points behind Chase Briscoe in the playoff standings for the final transfer spot. Sunday’s Round of 12 finale eliminated the bottom four drivers from the playoffs before next weekend’s Round of 8 opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“Obviously mad at myself,” Larson said on pit road after the race. “My team did a great job today and I just messed up for no reason. Got loose, hit the wall and broke a part. It’s tough when it’s on you, but my team did a great job all year. I just made way too many mistakes all year long and again today.”

Larson wound up five laps off the pace after time spent on pit road for repairs.

Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is the last driver to repeat as Cup champion, winning five straight titles from 2006-10.

