Reider's Block Episode 6: Bronco Mendenhall interview

Jun. 14—In episode six of Reider's Block, Journal staff writer Sean Reider sits down with New Mexico head coach Bronco Mendenhall to discuss his first six months on the job, recent transfer additions, the Lobos' upcoming schedule and more.

Watch

Listen

Read

UNM football wraps up spring practice. Here's what we learned.

UNM football: Get to know the 13 transfers the Lobos announced on Wednesday

Done deal: Bronco Mendenhall signs five-year, $6 million contract with New Mexico

UNM football: Three things I liked, one thing I didn't from the Lobos' spring game

'Violent' defense, 'complicated' offense: UNM football players describe schemes midway through spring practice

UNM football: Why some Lobos entered — and withdrew — from transfer portal

UNM football: Notes, quotes and takeaways from the Lobos' first spring practice

THE BRONCO EFFECT: UNM football coach brings unique strategies for building a program and developing players

Podcast archive

You can listen to previous episodes of Reider's Block as well as current and past editions of Talking Grammer and Prep Central on the Albuquerque Journal Podcast Network. Podcasts are available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud and YouTube.