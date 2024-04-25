Reider's Block Episode 4: Reviewing UNM's spring game with KOB 4's Lauren Green
Apr. 24—In episode four of Reider's Block, Journal staff writer Sean Reider sits down with KOB 4's Lauren Green to discuss New Mexico's spring game and UNM's first spring under head coach Bronco Mendenhall.
You can listen to episodes of Reider's Block as well as current and past editions of Talking Grammer and Prep Central on the Albuquerque Journal Podcast Network. Podcasts are also available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Soundcloud.