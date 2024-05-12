Reid & Hewett help GB defend World Team Cup

Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett won the first of their four World Team Cups together in Turkey in 2015 [PA Media]

Great Britain claimed a fourth World Team Cup title since 2015 with a 2-0 win over Spain in Turkey.

Gordon Reid, 32, got the defending champions off to a great start with a 6-3 6-4 victory over Daniel Caverzaschi.

And Britain's world number one Alfie Hewett, 26, came from a set down to complete the victory in Antalya with a 2-6 6-4 6-1 win against Martin de la Puente.

"To get another win is a great feeling and it's been a really good team atmosphere," said Hewett, who recovered from a poor start to level with the only service hold of the second set before winning eight of the final nine games to clinch victory.

Reid, meanwhile, broke to go 5-3 up on his way to the first set of the opening rubber, then fought back from 4-3 down in the second to seal a straight-set win.

Hewett also paid tribute to team-mates Ben Bartram and Dahnon Ward, who played key roles in the group stages and semi-finals in both singles and doubles.

"Ben and Dahnon played their parts and today me and Gordon were able to bring home the title," he said.

"Obviously we are delighted to get a fourth World Team Cup trophy. Playing for your country is a big deal and it's one of the standout events in the year."

Britain's women’s team sealed fifth place after beating Colombia 2-1 on Saturday, while the quad team and junior side both finished sixth.