Reid backs 'elite' Colin Kaepernick despite Jay-Z's reported concern

Eric Reid believes Colin Kaepernick showed he still has the ability to play in the NFL after the former quarterback worked out in front of team scouts over the weekend.

Reid, who plays for the Carolina Panthers and is a close friend of Kaepernick, said several representatives at the workout had been impressed by the 32-year-old’s skills. “The goal was accomplished,” said Reid, who wore a Kaepernick jersey as he spoke to reporters on Sunday. “He proved he can play this game. He proved he can throw the ball. Elite. That’s what an NFL executive said.”

A little bit of what Eric Reid had to say about the @Kaepernick7 workout from Saturday and his thoughts on bringing Kaep to the Carolinas ...#ColinKapernick #NFL pic.twitter.com/pSIfJyAoqz — Josh Sims (@JoshFox46) November 17, 2019

Kaepernick believes he was blackballed by the league after kneeling during the national anthem in protest at racial and social injustice in the United States. He has not been signed by a team since leaving the San Francisco 49ers at the end of the 2016 season. However, the NFL gave him a chance to work out in front of team scouts in the Atlanta suburbs this weekend. Kaepernick then moved the venue at the last minute after a dispute over the contract regarding the workout.

That move meant many scouts did not attend the session, and is also reported to have disappointed one of Kaepernick’s supporters, Jay-Z, who has worked with the NFL on the subject of Kaepernick and social issues. ESPN’s Stephen A Smith said the move showed Kaepernick was more interested in becoming a “martyr” than returning to the NFL.

Reid disagreed with the pushback. “That’s nonsense,” Reid said. “The proof of the workout was to show he can play the game, was to show he can throw the ball, and he did that. The NFL wanted to control the narrative by not letting independent NFL media into the workout to document the workout.

“They wouldn’t even tell him who was going to run his routes for him. They wouldn’t even give him a script for the workout. Is Colin supposed to trust an organization that has blackballed him? He’s not that naive.”

Many believe Reid’s Panthers could do with help from Kaepernick. Their long-time starting quarterback, Cam Newton, is sidelined with injury and his back-up, Kyle Allen, threw four interceptions on Sunday. Reid gave his backing to Allen but said he would be happy for the Panthers to sign Kaepernick. “I think we could use Colin’s help. I think every team in the league could use Colin’s help. I would definitely be excited if he was here,” he said.

After Saturday’s session Kaepernick said he believes NFL teams are still reluctant to sign him. “So we are waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams and [league commissioner] Roger Goodell to stop running,” he said. “Stop running from the truth, stop running from the people. We are ready to play. We are ready to go anywhere.”