Reid to continue NFL legal action

Los Angeles (AFP) - New Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid said Monday he had no plans to withdraw his collusion grievance against the NFL despite finally being signed by a club last week.

Reid, a former team-mate and supporter of Colin Kaepernick at the San Francisco 49ers, had lodged legal proceedings against the NFL in May claiming he had been blacklisted.

Until he was signed by the Panthers last Thursday Reid had been a free agent after being released by the 49ers earlier this year.

Kaepernick, who has not played in the NFL since 2017, has also alleged he has been blacklisted over his protests against racial and social injustice.

Reid, 26, said that his legal case against the NFL would continue "without a doubt."

However he was uncertain about whether or not he would continue with his kneeling protests during the playing of the US national anthem.

"I'm still evaluating the scope of our country, and I'll make that decision later," Reid told reporters.

He said the issue of his protests had not arisen during talks with the Panthers, while admitting he had been caught off guard by the team's approach.

"When I got the call I had just finished working out," Reid said. "I was, OK, this is surprising."

Panthers coach Ron Rivera meanwhile said the decision to hire Reid was purely a "football decision."

"It made sense to look at the board and say, 'OK, who's the best available player? Who's the best available veteran player that could come in and add to your team right away,'" Rivera said.

"We feel good about who he is a young man and who we are as an organization," Rivera added.