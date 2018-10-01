Reid considering national anthem stance with Panthers

Eric Reid says he is still deciding whether to resume his protest of perceived police brutality and racial injustice during the national anthem after signing for the Carolina Panthers.

Reid remains a polarising figure in the NFL for kneeling alongside former team-mate Colin Kaepernick, but he signed a one-year contract with the Panthers last week.

The safety, sporting a black t-shirt with the hashtag "#IMWITHKAP", addressed the media on Monday and said he was still considering his options when it comes to continuing the protest.

"I said I would be considering other ways and I'm still considering," Reid said.

Reid refused to go into detail about how the deal with Carolina transpired, saying it touches on the grievance filed on his behalf by the NFLPA against the NFL as he alleged he had been blackballed for taking a knee.

"Those circumstances have to do with my case," he said. "You would have to talk to my lawyers about that."

Reid, 26, logged 66 tackles, two interceptions, four passes defensed and one fumble recovery in 13 games last season.