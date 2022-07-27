Reid Bauer known for more than miracle touchdown vs Alabama

To most of the nation and the casual football-watching public, Reid Bauer is that guy who threw the touchdown pass on Arkansas’ fake field goal last year against Alabama.

And while that’s true, Bauer is getting some recognition for his so-called day job, too.

Arkansas’ senior punter was one of 48 players named to the Ray Guy Award watch list as the nation’s best college punter. Bauer punted 58 times last year for an average of 43.28 yards per kick. The rank was fourth in the SEC, but the key was pinning. Sixteen of Bauer’s punts were fielded or downed inside the opponent’s 20.

Yes, Bauer is most famous for the 33-yard scoring toss to Blake Kern last year, though. The touchdown pulled Arkansas within six points of the Crimson Tide in the fourth quarter before Jameson Williams’ touchdown with 5:38 left provided Alabama’s insurance.

The Ray Guy Award will be given out December 8 as part of the College Football Awards presentation.