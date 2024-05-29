Reid 'back in love' with diving and aiming for Paris

Reid is hoping to compete at a third Olympic Games for Great Britain [Getty Images]

Grace Reid says selection for a third Olympics would be one of her "biggest personal victories" after questioning her future in diving following the Tokyo Games in 2021.

The Scot, who won a silver medal in the women’s 3m springboard at the British Championships last weekend, is very much in contention to be included when the Team GB diving squad is announced next month.

"I wasn’t quite sure where I wanted to be in this world let alone diving so to three years later, be in a position where I have fallen back in love with my sport and myself is huge," she told BBC Scotland.

“If I was to qualify for Paris, it will be one of my biggest personal victories.

"It is testament to the army of people behind me that have helped me figure that out and piece me back together."

Reid, 28, finished 19th in the 3m springboard in Japan, and came sixth in the 3m synchro with partner Katherine Torrance.

"Getting on the plane home from Tokyo I was absolutely inconsolable and just numb," she explained. "That continued for quite a long time.

"But my now coach Alex Rochas was on the plane with me and he said ‘I have never seen you so broken, I have known you for close to 12, 15 years' and made a promise that wasn’t how my career would end.

"He is probably one of the main reasons that I am where I am today, feeling proud of everything that I have achieved in the last 12 months and particularly in the last three years.

"It's amazing that I have gone through that journey with him and we have been in such a low place, where it felt like a point of no return, to now being in contention."

'Proud of who I am in and out of the pool'

In 2016 Reid become the first Scot to win an individual European Championship diving medal since 1954, taking 3m springboard bronze.

In the same year she became the first British woman to make an Olympic final in the same discipline, finishing eighth.

She won 2018 Commonwealth gold in the 1m springboard, a first women's diving medal for Scotland.

"Everything I have achieved stands for so much," she said, reflecting on her career so far, which includes European and World Cup medals in 2023 and 1m springboard silver at this year's World Championships.

"I am proud of who I am in and out of the pool and that is something in my late 20s that is pretty incredible to say.

"Getting to Paris would definitely be up there but it is easy to forget how much I have done so I don’t want to negate some of the other stuff.

"Part of the reason I kept going is that I didn’t feel done and I still wanted more and as long as that fire is still within me then I think I will have a place in this sport."