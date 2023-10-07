Will Reichard pressed into punting duty for Alabama football after James Burnip injured

COLLEGE STATION, Tx. − Alabama football punter James Burnip left the Texas A&M game in the second quarter and went to the locker room with the training staff.

Kicker Will Reichard came into punt with about nine minutes left in the first half. His first punt went 40 yards.

Burnip had just boomed a 63-yard punt and had to try to make a tackle as Aggies returner Ainias Smith brought the ball back 46 yards.

The Crimson Tide Sports Network broadcast said it looked like Burnip could have injured his hamstring. CTSN later reported Burnip had sustained a lower-body injury and was being evaluated in the locker room.

Burnip, however, returned to the sideline late in the second quarter. He was still in uniform and was given his helmet. But Reichard was still the punter in the first half even after Burnip returned from the locker room.

Burnip returned to the game to hold for the extra point as Alabama tied it at 17-17 with 7:29 left in the third quarter.

Burnip has been one of the best players on the Crimson Tide this season. In his third year with the program, Burnip has been strong punting. Burnip entered the game averaging 48.91 yards per punt, ranked No. 4 in the country.

He had a rare short punt for 29 yards in the first quarter, but otherwise, Burnip has been a regular in flipping the field when the offense has to punt throughout this season.

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: James Burnip injury update: Will Reichard fills in as punter vs. Texas A&M