Will Reichard names as SEC Special Teams Player of the Year

Not only will Alabama kicker Will Reichard go down in the Crimson Tide history books, but also the NCAA’s after becoming the all-time leader in points in college football history. The Alabama program had been littered with poor kickers for the majority of Saban’s tenure. Up until the arrival of Reichard.

He has been sensational for the Crimson Tide throughout his five-year career as he is 293/295 PAT attempts and 82/98 on field goals with only three of his 16 misses coming from under 40 yards. He has been Mr. Automatic for the Crimson Tide and was named the SEC’s Special Teams Player of the Year. Reichard was basically a shoe-in for the award this year as he was 20/23 on FGs and 53/53 on PATs as well as obviously having broke the points record.

Reichard will have one, maybe two more games to add onto his NCAA record before he will enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire