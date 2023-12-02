Will Reichard makes college football history as all-time points leader

Alabama football kicker Will Reichard officially stands alone as the all-time leading points scorer in college football history.

Reichard tied former Navy wide receiver Keenan Reynolds with 530 career points scored with an impressive Iron Bowl performance to end the regular season. He wasted no time in surpassing him, and setting a new record with a first quarter field goal.

He will have an opportunity to build on his record and separate himself from the pack throughout the remainder of the SEC Championship as the Crimson Tide closes out the 2023 season.

A native of Hoover, Alabama, Reichard was a member of the 2019 recruiting class and his impact was felt as soon as he stepped on campus.

Reichard’s college career was special in the eyes of Alabama fans and he will now be remembered as one of the best to ever play the game as he will likely look to continue his career at the professional level.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire