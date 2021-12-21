'I was in rehab almost two years ago and now I'm in the Pro Bowl': Maxx Crosby gets emotional about Pro Bowl selection

The Pro Bowl will be played in Las Vegas this season, and there will be three Raiders players - defensive end Maxx Crosby, linebacker Denzel Perryman and punter AJ Cole – representing the Silver and Black at the NFL's all-star showcase.

For Crosby, the Pro Bowl nod signified a big step both personally and professionally, a journey that included a one-month stint in rehab for alcoholism in early 2020.

After the Raiders' last-second win over the Cleveland Browns in a pivotal game for each team in terms of the AFC playoff race, Crosby got emotional discussing the meaning of his first Pro Bowl selection.

"It just brought back memories ... I was in rehab almost two years ago and now I'm in the Pro Bowl," Crosby said. "This is just a blessing, man. I show up and I try to be the best teammate everyday, show my guys that I care.

"This hit home, man. This is special. It makes my family proud, my girl, everybody around me is calling, blowing up my phone. I'm crying like a baby because I know I've worked so hard, and it's starting to pay off."

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby celebrates a play against the Ravens.

Crosby went on to point out the impact that Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli has made on his development as a player.

"Coach Marinelli, got to say something about him, because he pushes me every day," Crosby said. "Pushes me every day to be the best player I can be ... he just wants to see the best of me. I want to kill him sometimes, he wants to kill me, but he just wants to see the best for me. He knows what I want. I want to be the best in the league and he pushes me to be that guy every day."

In his third season with the Raiders after being a fourth-round pick out of Eastern Michigan in the 2019 NFL draft, Crosby has registered five sacks and entered Monday tied for 10th in the league with 34 pressures, according to Pro Football Reference. He has 22 sacks in 46 NFL games.

With Monday's win over the Browns, the Raiders improved to 7-7 and remain in the thick of the playoff race with three more games to play.

