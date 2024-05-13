As the regular season winds down, No. 25 Texas returns to D1Baseball poll

Texas Longhorns fans celebrate a play review that resulted in an out during the game against Oklahoma State at UFCU Disch–Falk Field on Friday, May. 3, 2024 in Austin.

Texas is once again listed among the best baseball teams in the country.

Texas was ranked 25th on Monday when D1Baseball released its weekly national poll. The Longhorns joined No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 19 Oklahoma State as the Big 12 representatives in a poll topped by Tennessee.

Texas hadn't appeared in the D1Baseball poll since March 18.

Texas (32-20; 17-10) is coming off a weekend in which it won two of the three games it played at Central Florida. The Longhorns have now won eight of their nine Big 12 series, and UT is currently tied with West Virginia for third place in the Big 12 standings.

Texas catcher Rylan Galvan (6) hits a ball during the game against Oklahoma State at UFCU Disch–Falk Field on Friday, May. 3, 2024 in Austin.

On Monday, Texas was also ranked 24th in the Baseball America poll and the Longhorns have a RPI rating of 44. Offensively, UT has hit the 10th-most homers among the 295 Division I baseball programs.

Texas will close out the regular season this week with three games against Kansas (29-18, 15-12). That series at UFCU Disch-Falk Field will get underway on Thursday evening.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas baseball team again ranked ahead of regular season finale