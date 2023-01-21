Regular season rookie grades for Patriots’ 2022 draft class

As the season comes to a close, there’s a full body of work now to look at just how well the New England Patriots’ 2022 draft class panned out.

Even though it is too early to make determinations on the entire class, we can see the potential of each player and piece together the reasons they were ultimately drafted by the team.

Were they hits or misses in their rookie seasons?

We’ll take a look at multiple things with the players, including their 2022 stats and PFF grade. And then they’ll be receiving a letter grade for the season when taking into account their total body of work.

Round 1, Pick No. 29: Cole Strange, G

Cole Strange was a pick many laughed at New England for taking, but he has filled into his left guard spot very well this season to the point where there seems to be improvements every week. Over the last eight games, he allowed just one sack.

The Patriots have a quality starter in Strange, and considering he was selected at No. 29 overall, the value is there. Overall, he is proving himself to be a good player with room to grow.

If he can get in a good offseason, he could have a breakout year on the interior opposite of Michael Onwenu.

Strange needs to add strength to his game as he is a little light for interior play, but there is room to add some muscle to his frame to stop some of the league’s interior defenders on running downs.

Cole Strange 2022 Stats: 914 snaps, 5 sacks allowed

PFF Grade: 54.6 (67.8 Pass, 48.3 run)

Cam’s Grade: B+

Round 2, Pick No. 50: Tyquan Thornton, WR

The Patriots traded up to select Tyquan Thornton to fulfill a direct need at the Z receiver. They needed someone who could take the top off the defense and fill a role that Nelson Agholor hasn’t been able to fill since he was signed in 2021.

Thornton missed out on the beginning of the season due to a collarbone injury, but he has slowly been worked into the game plan each week and started to find some strides late in the season.

He flashed potential in 2022, but he will need to massively bulk up if he wishes to succeed at the next level in improving his inside game and catching in traffic.

Tyquan Thornton 2022 Stats: 21 catches for 234 yards and 2 TDs, 1 rushing TD

PFF Grade: 55.2

Cam’s Grade: C+

Round 3, Pick No. 85: Marcus Jones KR/PR/CB

What more can you say about Marcus Jones?

He flashed immediately in camp as a slot corner and return man, but as the season rolled out, the Patriots began to use him on offense as both a weapon and decoy.

Jones is explosive and has looked like the Patriots’ best rookie all season. Anytime a versatile player like Jones transitions to the NFL, they usually find a niche and stick there. But Jones has potential to be an elite nickel corner and return man, with the ability to be a gadget player on offense.

He played a lot on the outside this season, even if he projects inside. His on-field play is proof the Patriots have found an absolute gem in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. Some scouts mentioned his coverage and return skills would have put him in the first round, if he was a few inches taller, which was truly the only real knock on him.

Marcus Jones 2022 Stats:

Defense – 31 tackles, 2 INT, 1 FR, 1 TD

Offense – 4 Catches, 78 yards, 1 TD

Returns – 1005 Total Return Yards, 18.15 Yards per return, 1 TD

PFF Grade(S): Off: 90.7, Def: 67.6, ST: 80.2

Cam’s Grade: A

Round 4, Pick No. 121: Jack Jones CB

Jack Jones saw his season end abruptly to injuries, but he was one of the best corners in all of football when he was on the field. He was actually ranked as the No. 18 overall corner, and that’s with missing almost the last month of the season.

The Patriots have two studs on their hands, and both of their corner selections look like hits. Jack Jones is the outside corner that most closely resembles what JC Jackson was able to give New England, and as long as the rumored quarrel is just a rumor, we could be seeing a budding future star in the franchise.

Jack Jones 2022 Stats: 26 tackles, 4 PBUs, 2 INTs, 1 TD

PFF Grade: 74.7

Cam’s Grade: A

Round 4, Pick No. 127: Pierre Strong Jr., RB

Pierre Strong Jr. was selected to be a playmaker, and in short instances, he showed the explosiveness that had him touted as the fastest running back in the 2022 NFL draft.

Strong Jr. has an uphill battle with Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson ahead of him on the depth chart, but if Harris walks, he could be a nice complementary back to Stevenson in 2023.

He was productive when asked and contributed on special teams in Year 1. Strong Jr. should be in line to take over the receiving back duties, if he can improve in pass-blocking situations. Regardless, he is an explosive player that could give the Patriots even more production at the running back position in 2023.

Pierre Strong Jr. 2022 Stats: 10 carries, 100 yards, 1 TD and 7 catches for 42 yards

PFF Grade: 80.5

Cam’s Grade: B-

Round 4, Pick No. 137: Bailey Zappe, QB

Bailey Zappe was selected to be the Patriots’ long-term backup. He was someone with upside to start in spot situations or in relief. Someone that could thrive in those situations to give the team a chance to win.

He showed in Year 1 that he has the accuracy and poise to step in when needed and was an excellent pick. Zappe gets a good grade in my books, as he filled an immediate need, while also stepping in while Mac Jones was out with an injury to help keep the Patriots’ season afloat.

Bailey Zappe 2022 Stats: 70.7 Completion %, 781 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INTs

PFF Grade: 67.1

Cam’s Grade: B-

Round 6, Pick No. 183: Kevin Harris, RB

The jury is still out on Harris, but he supplanted JJ Taylor as the emergency running back. In 2023, Harris could compete with Strong Jr. for second string reps, but both offer different skill sets, as Harris is more of the traditional power back, while Strong Jr. is more elusive and comes with the pass-catching element.

That could complement the Patriots’ 2023 new-look offense, hopefully.

I thought he ran well, but needs to work on ball security and pass-catching to find the field more in 2023.

Kevin Harris 2022 Stats: 18 carries, 52 yards, 1 TD

PFF Grade: 67.5

Cam’s Grade: C

Round 6, Pick No. 200: Sam Roberts, DL

Sam Roberts has the physical tools necessary to succeed at the NFL level, but he was often a healthy scratch and failed to crack the lineup more than a few times in 2022.

When in pass rush packages, Roberts was able to maul some interior offensive lineman to pressure the quarterback. Although he didn’t play much, there is some room in 2023 for him to make some noise in camp after a full year under his belt.

Roberts played Division II football and was a Cliff Harris award recipient, which is given to the nation’s best small college defender. Patriots safety Kyle Dugger also won that award in 2019. It is understandable that it could take a little more time to adjust to the league for Roberts as opposed to other rookies.

Sam Roberts 2022 Stats: 40 snaps, 2 pressures, 1 tackle

PFF Grade: 46.5

Cam’s Grade: D

Round 6, Pick No. 210: Chasen Hines G/C

Chasen Hines made a push for depth on the offensive line, but he failed to see the field in Year 1 and subsequently suffered an injury that would sideline him for the remainder of the season.

Hines projected well but has injury concerns. If he can put it together, he’s a good developmental guard that projects well in power scenarios. He also has the ability to play center in a pinch, so he could ultimately fight for that interior offensive lineman utility role that is so coveted by the Patriots.

Chasen Hines 2022 Stats: N/A

PFF Grade: N/A

Cam’s Grade: N/A

Round 7, Pick No. 245: Andrew Stueber OT

Much like Hines, Stueber failed to see the field in 2022, but he has incredible size and could push to not only make the roster in 2023, but start. He had a great college career at Michigan, but he sustained a terrible hamstring tear that sidelined him for all of 2022.

As the season progressed, Stueber made his debut at Patriots practices in late December, but having him play in games was too much to ask after recovering from the injury. The sole reason Stueber slid to the end of the seventh round was due to the injury. Otherwise, he was projected to be a middle-round tackle.

The Patriots love their Michigan linemen, and Stueber could be the next one to crack the team in 2023.

Andrew Stueber 2022 Stats: N/A

PFF Grade: N/A

Cam’s Grade: N/A

