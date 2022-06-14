Regular-season records for all 32 NFL teams since 2020

The good, bad and ugly of 2020 and '21

The new decade is two NFL seasons in, and heading quickly toward the start of 2022. Which teams have thrived and which have nose-dived? A look at the aggregate regular-season records for each of the 32 teams since 2020.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have improved over each of the last four seasons. However, this exercise only concerns the last two. Kliff Kingsbury has led Arizona to an 8-8 mark followed by an 11-6 season, which started out far better than it finished. Combined record: 19-14

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons improved from 2020 to 2021, if you want to call another double-digit loss season getting better. Atlanta was 4-12 and then 7-10. The team saw Dan Quinn fired in 2020. His permanent replacement in 2021 was Arthur Smith. The Falcons need to get better. Record: 11-22

Baltimore Ravens

A rare down year under John Harbaugh happened in 2021. The Ravens were 8-9 in a season that saw player after player lost due to injuries. The season before saw an 11-5 mark and a loss in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Record: 19-14

Buffalo Bills

A pair of AFC East championships this decade for the Buffalo Bills. However, they regress from 2020 to ’21 in the regular season, going from 13 victories to 11. Do not expect another two-loss drop in 2022. Record: 24-9

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers under Matt Rhule have been consistent … consistently bad. They have won five games in each of the last two seasons. If that kind of winning percentage continues, things will be ominous for the coach entering his third season. Record: 10-23

Chicago Bears

The Bears regressed since their 12-4 season in 2018. They went through a pair of 8-8 campaigns and saw the bottom drop out in 2021 with 11 losses. That trend wound up costing Matt Nagy his job. Record: 14-19

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals had a great turnaround from 2020 to ’21 and appear to be a team on the rise. Zac Taylor saw his team go from four wins to 10 and a division title. They still were below the equator. Record: 14-18-1

Cleveland Browns

Everything was going in the right direction for Cleveland then it wasn’t. The Browns made the playoffs in 2020 and were a buzz team in 2021. They fizzled and wound up third in the AFC North. Why can’t Cleveland fans have good things? Why? Record: 19-14

Dallas Cowboys

Mike McCarthy, like many Dallas coaches, had a rough start in his first season. Remember, Tom Landry and Jimmy Johnson also endured growing pains. The Cowboys moved from third to first and had a strong 2021. Will the growth continue? Record: 18-15

Denver Broncos

The Broncos are coming off back-to-back double-digit loss seasons. That makes four of the last five reached at least 10 losses. Nathaniel Hackett gets Russell Wilson and hopes are high in the Mile High City. Record: 12-21

Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell brought some pride back to the Lions and they played hard for the first-year coach in 2021. That said, they did find a way to lose more games than they did in 2020. The feeling though is far more positive in the Motor City after four straight double-digit loss seasons. Things are looking up. Record: 8-24-1

Green Bay Packers

They may not have a Super Bowl victory under Matt LaFleur but so far every season under this Green Bay Packer coach guaranteed a lot of victories in the NFC North. Record: 26-7

Houston Texans

The Texans are only able to stay out of last place in the AFC South because of how abysmal the Jaguars have been Lovie Smith marks the third coach in three seasons. If you want to add in Romeo Crennel as an interim in 2020, you can make it four. Will Smith ignite this franchise? Record: 8-25

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have finished second twice this decade. They keep having inexplicable losses during their seasons under Frank Reich. Still, they win more than they lose but can’t stub their cleats on hurdles against weak teams because it winds up wrecking them. Record: 20-13

Jacksonville Jaguars

You know things are bad when three victories is a two-game improvement. The Jaguars went 1-15 under Doug Marrone and then Urban Meyer was brought in to fix the franchise. That proved to be a disaster. Doug Pederson is the third official head coach in three seasons and he has to develop Trevor Lawrence. Record: 4-29

Kansas City Chiefs

All Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes do are win the AFC West year after year. Six in a row for Reid. The Chiefs have won 50 games over the last four seasons, which is quite the accomplishment in the roller-coast that is the NFL. Record: 26-7

Las Vegas Raiders

The second incarnation of Jon Gruden as the Raiders’ coach ended poorly. However, Rich Bisaccia did pull the team together and had them make the playoffs, where they lost in the wild-card round. For some reason, it feels like the Raiders lose far more lately than they actually do. Maybe it is because many happened in the second half of seasons. Record: 18-15

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers lose a lot of games it seems as if they should win. That didn’t change under Brandon Staley as an expected playoff run came up short with a mark of one game over .500. When will the Bolts deliver a season as they had in 2018? Record: 16-17

Los Angeles Rams

A new quarterback and change of scenery for Matthew Stafford resulted in a division title and Super Bowl run for Sean McVay and the Rams. They play in a difficult division and still have won double-digit games in four of the last five seasons. Record: 22-11

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins moved on in a controversial fashion from Brian Flores. They have Mike McDaniel now and he is going to have to work hard to succeed the way Flores did in his last two years. The team came on strong in both 2020 and ’21. Record: 19-14

Minnesota Vikings

Mike Zimmer is out after a long run with the Purple. He was below .500 in each of his last two seasons and that will usually result in a change of the head coach. Kevin O’Connell comes over from the Rams and looks to bring Minnesota closer to Green Bay … on the field, which won’t be simple. Record: 15-18

New England Patriots

An incredible run of double-digit win seasons that stretched to 2003 ended in the COVID-impacted 2020 season. The Patriots bounced back and won 10 games in 2021. They still are chasing the Bills in the AFC East. Will Bill Belichick bring New England back to a division title and more playoff success? Record: 17-16

New Orleans Saints

Sean Payton is gone. Dennis Allen fixed the defense immensely. Will he be able to put together a solid offensive play for New Orleans? The team had its first season below 11 wins since 2017 in 2021. Allen has a high bar to match. Record: 21-12

New York Giants

The Giants have lost 10 or more games five seasons in a row. That’s ugly and now they are on their third coach since 2019. Brian Daboll needs to revive a franchise that is wallowing. Record: 10-23

New York Jets

It doesn’t matter who is coaching the New York Jets. Double-digit loss seasons seem to follow. There were two more wins in 2020 than in 2021 under Robert Saleh. That’s still ugly with a capital U. Record: 6-27

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles went from 4-11-1 in Doug Pederson’s final season to a playoff berth in 2021. That’s good news if you are Nick Sirianni, who won over a tough crowd with success in his rookie season. Record: 13-19-1

Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin has meant a winning season for Pittsburgh every season since 2013. That means better than .500. He was at that mark in 2012 and ’13. The coach knows how to get the most out of his players. one of the best there is in the NFL of any generation. Record: 21-11-1

San Francisco 49ers

The last four seasons for San Francisco have been a roller coaster. Two playoff berths and a pair of sub .500 campaigns. Kyle Shanahan hopes to bring the up-and-won ride in 2022. If he could only decide whether Jimmy Garoppolo on Trey Lance will be the quarterback for SF. Record: 16-17

Seattle Seahawks

Rare to say the Seattle Seahawks are rebuilding but that is exactly what Pete Carroll faces. After eight of nine seasons with double-digit wins, the Seahawks plummeted to double-digit losses for the first time since 2009 in 2021. That is going to be tough to change. Record: 19-14

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Everything changed in 2020 when Tom Brady decided to call Tampa Bay his new home. A Super Bowl win in the first year and a thrilling playoff loss in the second. Todd Bowles takes over from Bruce Arians. Record: 24-9

Tennessee Titans

Mike Vrabel posts a lot of wins in the regular season. People in Tennessee want more than that. They want playoff success and a Super Bowl ring. Record: 23-10

Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders spend a lot of time in the headlines for a franchise that is not enjoying success on the field. The bad news never stops with this team. It continues to fester. Record: 14-19

