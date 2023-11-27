The regular season is over, so what's next for Kansas State football?

MANHATTAN — Kansas State football's 42-35 loss in the snow Saturday night against Iowa State not only cost the Wildcats their first perfect home record at Bill Snyder Family Stadium since 2012, but also dropped them into a fourth-place tie in the Big 12 with the Cyclones and West Virginia.

It was a horrendous night for the K-State defense, which gave up six Iowa State touchdowns in just 35 plays, four of them for more than 70 yards and all but one from the Wildcats' side of midfield. The Wildcat offense, on the other hand, ran a school-record 102 plays and held the ball for better than 42 minutes, all in a losing cause.

K-State finished the season with a respectable 8-4 overall record and 6-3 mark in the Big 12, but now must regroup and wait to learn its postseason fate on Sunday. In the meantime, here are three questions for the Wildcats and their fans to ponder going forward.

Iowa State wide receiver Jaylin Noel (13) runs away from the Kansas State defense for a touchdown during the second half Saturday night at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Just what went wrong against Iowa State?

K-State's defense, victimized by big plays early on, seemingly had righted the ship over the second half of the season by limiting the explosives and also forcing turnovers at a much higher clip.

But it all fell apart as a steady snow fell throughout the Iowa State game as the Wildcats suddenly forgot how to tackle.

"I've never seen it in my five years here," K-State coach Chris Klieman said of the meltdown, which saw Iowa State's six scoring drives total 16 plays with an average length of less than 1 minute, 15 seconds. "And I'm frustrated. I'm angry. I've got a lot of different emotions.

"We weren't good enough, and we've got to get better. We have to get better."

The weather no doubt made it difficult for both defenses. Iowa State had 488 total yards and K-State 497 with five touchdowns. The big difference was that the Cyclones averaged 13.9 yards per play.

How will the team refocus for the bowl game?

The regular season ended in disappointment, but there is still a bowl game remaining. Putting the Iowa State loss behind them is the next challenge for the Wildcats.

"What we talked about was this one's going to hurt," Klieman said. "We don't have a lot of things this week.

"And then we are going to play in a really good bowl game, and we've got to be able to reset in another week once we find out who we play then get them back together and find a way to play a really talented team, whoever we play, and have a lot of fun with this group."

First, added sixth-year senior center Hayden Gillum, the team needs some time to decompress.

"I think first things first is kind of get past this," Gillum said. "I'm grateful that we get to go to a bowl. It's going to be a blast. It's always a fun time."

What will be K-State's bowl destination?

The loss to Iowa State didn't do the Wildcats any favors when it comes to bowl selections next Sunday.

Instead of finishing in a three-way tie for second in the Big 12, they now are in a three-way tie with Iowa State and West Virginia for fourth place behind regular-season champ Texas and second-place Oklahoma State and Oklahoma.

Where K-State ends up could depend on whether Texas can sneak into the College Football Playoff semifinals with a Big 12 championship game victory over Oklahoma State, and then whether either the Cowboys or Oklahoma receive a New Year's Six invitation.

After those bowls make their choices, the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio gets first pick of remaining Big 12 teams. That game is scheduled for Dec. 28 and will feature an opponent from the Pac-12.

Next up is the Pop-Tarts Bowl, also on Dec. 28, in Orlando against the Atlantic Coast Conference. That would be an attractive destination for the Wildcats, who have never played in a Florida bowl game.

Another visit to Houston for the Texas Bowl on Dec. 27 against the Southeastern Conference remains a possibility, as do the Dec. 29 Liberty Bowl vs. the SEC in Memphis and the Guaranteed Rate Bowl Dec. 26 against the Big 12 in Phoenix.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Three questions for Kansas State football to ponder going forward